Star Wars' New Jedi Order Movie Needs The Yuuzhan Vong

Many were surprised in April 2023 when Disney announced Daisy Ridley's return as Rey in a new "Star Wars" movie. The film — one of three announced at "Star Wars" Celebration 2023 — will follow the formation of a new Jedi Order under Rey, but no other details have been revealed as of yet. Ridley's return was surprising enough at the time, but even bigger twists will surely come when the movie is eventually released. As the first entry in a whole new era for the "Star Wars" timeline, there's virtually limitless potential as to what could happen.

Of course, if you're a longtime "Star Wars" fan with knowledge of the old Expanded Universe — now known as "Star Wars" Legends — you might already have some ideas. After all, it's not the first time the franchise has used the "New Jedi Order" tag. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, a series of novels by the same banner name was released. Meant to continue the saga after successful EU texts like Timothy Zahn's "Thrawn" trilogy, the "New Jedi Order" series introduces a terrifying new foe in the Yuuzhan Vong — alien invaders from outside the "Star Wars" galaxy who lead a bloody war against the Jedi and their allies.

The Yuuzhan Vong War is one of the strangest and most infamous arcs in the Legends timeline, but that doesn't mean that Disney should leave it on the shelf. In fact, the Yuuzhan Vong could be exactly what Rey's own "New Jedi Order" film needs.