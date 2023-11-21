Ahsoka's Dave Filoni Promoted At Lucasfilm: Here's What That Means For Star Wars

As of November 2023, Dave Filoni will now serve as Lucasfilm's Chief Creative Officer. A veteran in building worlds within a galaxy far, far away, Filoni's career began in animation — contributing to acclaimed series like "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and "King of the Hill." But, as a die-hard Star Wars fan, Filoni began working for Lucasfilm in 2006 – working closely with George Lucas. He directed 2008's "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and served as showrunner for the animated TV series of the same name. When Disney purchased Star Wars and Lucasfilm from Lucas, Filoni stayed on to craft "Star Wars Rebels" and has since helped helm live-action properties within Star Wars too. His latest venture, the 2023 Disney+ series "Ahsoka," brought several of his animated Star Wars characters into live-action and expanded the New Republic's lore in meaningful ways.

"Now I'm what's called Chief Creative Officer of Lucasfilm," Filoni told Vanity Fair. "In the past, in a lot of projects I would be brought into it, I would see it after it had already developed a good ways." Going forward, Filoni will oversee every "Star Wars" project earlier in development — giving the franchise the guiding authorial hand that many fans believe it's been missing. Kathleen Kennedy remains president of the studio, and longtime producer Carrie Beck has been promoted to head of development.