Star Wars: A New Beginning - Disney's Rumored Rey Movie Title Explained

Star Wars always seems to be present in the zeitgeist, especially now after the conclusion of "Ahsoka." There's still a lot up in the air about the cinematic side of Star Wars, but there are plans for some more movies to come out eventually. One project coming down the pipeline is a sequel focused on Rey (Daisy Ridley) forming a new Jedi Order. And based on a rumor, the film might be called — "Star Wars: A New Beginning."

Take it with a grain of salt, but the YouTube channel Star Wars Meg mentions a rumor concerning the movie title. It's straightforward, but it's one that's appropriate for Star Wars, setting up a new generation of characters and stories to follow. We're well out of The Skywalker Saga at this point, with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) officially out of the picture. It would literally be a new beginning for the franchise, that is if the title turns out to be true.

Star Wars Meg provided some other rumors about the reported movie, including how Steven Knight wrote multiple drafts prior to the Writers Guild of America strike where one version didn't have Finn (John Boyega) and others did have the character. It would likely come down to whether Boyega would want to return. He famously derided the franchise following the release of "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" but has since come around, and it sounds like he'd be open to a return if the right people were involved.