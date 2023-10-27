Star Wars: A New Beginning - Disney's Rumored Rey Movie Title Explained
Star Wars always seems to be present in the zeitgeist, especially now after the conclusion of "Ahsoka." There's still a lot up in the air about the cinematic side of Star Wars, but there are plans for some more movies to come out eventually. One project coming down the pipeline is a sequel focused on Rey (Daisy Ridley) forming a new Jedi Order. And based on a rumor, the film might be called — "Star Wars: A New Beginning."
Take it with a grain of salt, but the YouTube channel Star Wars Meg mentions a rumor concerning the movie title. It's straightforward, but it's one that's appropriate for Star Wars, setting up a new generation of characters and stories to follow. We're well out of The Skywalker Saga at this point, with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) officially out of the picture. It would literally be a new beginning for the franchise, that is if the title turns out to be true.
Star Wars Meg provided some other rumors about the reported movie, including how Steven Knight wrote multiple drafts prior to the Writers Guild of America strike where one version didn't have Finn (John Boyega) and others did have the character. It would likely come down to whether Boyega would want to return. He famously derided the franchise following the release of "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" but has since come around, and it sounds like he'd be open to a return if the right people were involved.
A previous title for the Rey-centric Star Wars movie has already been debunked
The most likely possibility is that "Star Wars: A New Beginning" is a working title. While it fits, Lucasfilm would probably want something a bit punchier to kick off a new storyline with Rey at the center. Besides, a previous title has already been shot down. Some outlets reported that the Rey film would be called "Star Wars: New Jedi Order." However, io9 received word from Lucasfilm that the movie would not be called that. The same could very well hold true for "Star Wars: A New Beginning," but we'll just have to wait to see what transpires.
The only thing we do know at this point is that the film will focus on Rey attempting to rebuild the Jedi Order, with Steven Knight set as the current screenwriter, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy attached to direct. As for everything else Star Wars Meg mentions, it's vital to remain skeptical. Even if some of the details are true, there's always a chance something could change. For example, the YouTuber mentions how production on "Star Wars: A New Beginning" will start in April 2024. With the Screen Actors Guild strike still going on, it's possible it could need to be pushed back if the strike continues for a while.