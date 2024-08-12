New Mandalorian & Grogu Movie Footage May Reveal A Bold Star Wars Strategy

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni's "The Mandalorian and Grogu" movie won't be out until 2026, but we already know a thing or two about the film. Disney's D23 event unveiled some footage of the big screen continuation of DIsney+'s first "Star Wars" show, revealing that Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu will travel to a cold snow planet and that classic AT-AT walkers will also play a role in the story. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios (Steve Blum) briefly appears, organically continuing his live-action story after the "Star Wars Rebels" character's cameo in "The Mandalorian," Chapter 21. Less expected but at least as welcome is the appearance of several tiny Anzellans — one of whom might even be the fan-favorite mechanic Babu Frik (Shirley Henderson).

As the first "Star Wars" movie to follow the Skywalker Saga's conclusion in "Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker," a lot hinges on the film's success, not the least of which because it reveals how the franchise intends to handle its movie game going forward. If Zeb and the Anzellans are any indication, it appears that "Star Wars" is adapting a bold, new big screen strategy that "The Mandalorian" show has already honed into an art form: shining a light on minor, but well-liked "Star Wars" characters.

This isn't a massive surprise, per se. In the age of the cinematic universe, the days of a "Star Wars" film casually introducing a neat character and barely mentioning them ever again are long gone. However, up to this point, the franchise's live-action projects have been content to expand the backstories of beloved characters on Disney+. Zeb and the Anzellans may very well be the first signs that the movies will step up on this front as well.