Why The Next Star Wars Trilogy Has Us Seriously Worried

At the moment, it's kind of official: Simon Kinberg has signed with Lucasfilms to produce a new trilogy of "Star Wars" films. But is it really going to happen? Let's just say there are a few reasons why we're worried it won't.

But first, what exactly are these films going to entail? Early rumblings said that it's going to consist of episodes 10-12 of The Skywalker Saga — which means it would continue the narrative that was explored in the last official trio of films that ended with 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker." However, subsequent information indicates that Kinberg is actually working on an entirely new storyline.

It's hard to say which option we're more excited about. If Kinberg ends up continuing The Skywalker Saga, we'll almost definitely get to see more of Rey — which would be great since pretty much everyone fell in love with her over the course of the latest film trilogy. On the other hand, a whole new narrative with an all-new cast of characters is equally — if not more — intriguing. There's nothing better than a mostly clean slate — especially when people had plenty of criticisms for the last trilogy as a whole.