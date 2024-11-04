The Worst Actors Of The Last Decade (According To The Razzies)

What defines great acting? Some suggest it's adhering to techniques like Stanislavski's Method or Chekhov's principles of acting. Others defer to dominant styles from certain eras of cinema history, like the default approach in 1940s American movies. Some of the infinite approaches to delivering exceptional acting end up delivering widely-derided performances instead, and some of those detested performances from male artists inevitably end up scoring Razzie Award nominations for worst actor.

This ceremony has come under understandable criticism in recent years for choosing easy and uninspired targets. It doesn't help that the ceremony has a history of transphobic and fat-shaming rhetoric as well. But if any usefulness endures for the Razzies, it's in serving as a time capsule of what movies and performances gripped the internet meme machine for a little while.

The worst actor Razzie winners of the last decade exemplify this. While it's far past time to put this awards ceremony out to pasture, most of these performances also — at least for a moment — united IMDb, Twitter, and Letterboxd users everywhere in addition to also garnering Razzie "honors." At least looking at the last 10 worst actor Razzie winners lets one appreciate a handful of male performances nobody will look to as examples of "great acting" anytime soon.