Jamie Dornan Went To Great Lengths To Avoid Fifty Shades Of Grey Ridicule

It's been a while since Jamie Dornan wrapped up the "Fifty Shades" film franchise. The final installment, "Fifty Shades Freed," hit theaters in 2018. Years later, the actor still recalls all the negativity he was forced to weather, such as literally hiding from the scathing reviews that poured in for both the first film and his leading performance as reclusive, damaged billionaire Christian Grey.

During an interview on the BBC podcast "Desert Island Discs," Dornan said he and his wife Amelia Warner ran from public life in the wake of "Fifty Shades of Grey," the first movie released in 2015. "I think I hid," he revealed. "I am coming off the back of career altering reviews for [his serial killer drama] 'The Fall' to just ridicule, almost." Apparently, "Fifty Shades of Grey" director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson lent a hand in the form of their secluded home. "They let us have their place in the country and we sort of hid there for a while and just shut ourselves from the world a bit and then sort of came out the other side," Dornan said.

Even with all of that, Dornan said that all of a sudden, he realized the first film had spawned a franchise of which he'd be a major part: "It [the film] made so much money that two or three were like greenlit overnight. It was a strange thing, because then you are like, there is a bit of ridicule here and I'm now contractually doing two more of them and knowing that there would be more of that damnation to come."