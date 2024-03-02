The Mummy Trailer Without Music Or Sound Effects Is Hilarious - And Terrifying

Tom Cruise was having a strange time in 2017. Months before he released his acclaimed drug-smuggling biopic "American Made," the actor debuted an awkward dud in the form of "The Mummy," the first film in what was supposed to be Universal's now-scrapped "Dark Universe." Upon release, "The Mummy" was clowned by most critics and failed to impress at the box office. After its forgetful run in theaters, "The Mummy" largely fell into obscurity as a remarkable lowlight for Cruise. However, what many do remember about the maligned picture is its bumpy marketing.

When Universal Pictures officially debuted the first look at "The Mummy," official IMAX accounts accidentally released an unfinished trailer without sound effects and music. As you can expect, the results are terrifying, showing just how integral quality sound is. Pay specific attention to the 1:12 mark, when Cruise's character begins to yell as the plane he's in crashes. The moment is haunting, as all one hears is an echoless scream that doesn't even sound like the actor. When the mishap first happened in 2016, the shouting sequence immediately became a viral sensation.

Details surrounding the blunder have been minimal. Shortly after viewers discovered the botched trailer, IMAX, and Universal Pictures eagerly tried to take videos down. And they succeeded for the most part ... but this is the internet, where nothing ever dies. Since then, the video has become another meme that dominated in the late 2010s. One hilarious X (formerly known as Twitter) post from 2017 reads: "My favorite Christmas movie is the mummy trailer audio."