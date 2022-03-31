Morbius Reviews On Rotten Tomatoes Are A Stake Through The Heart

There's really no way around it: The vast majority of critics on Rotten Tomatoes dislike "Morbius." In fact, it would be an understatement to say they merely "dislike" it. From the looks of it, reviewers seem to consider "Morbius" one of those rare movies that are such abject failures, they can only be reviewed with particularly colorful expressions and scathing terms.

For example, Barry Hertz of The Globe and Mail states that the movie is so very bad that it might actually end up tanking the superhero movie trend. "If there is any justice in Hollywood, Morbius will be retconned to the margins of superhero cinema history. If the film doesn't bury the genre alive first, that is," he wrote.

Robbie Collin of The Telegraph didn't hide his thoughts about the movie's pointlessness. "The studio may have accidentally created the first Shepard film: it goes on for about an hour and 45 minutes, and right up until the second it ends, you keep feeling as if it's just about to start."

Other critics turned their blaming finger toward Sony, and expressed the belief that "Morbius" is a prime example of a movie that's intended to be a money-making machine, with very little inherent quality to speak of. "A cash-grab so sloppy it makes you wonder if the top brass at Sony are nihilistic members of the undead," Charlotte O'Sullivan of London Evening Standard wrote.

Meanwhile, others chose to take yet another approach by adorning their review with the exact same amount of creativity that they feel the movie features. "'Morbius' really does... *sigh* suck. Yes, we couldn't even come up with something more inventive, folks," Brian Lloyd of Entertainment.ie wrote.