Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Timeline Explained

The "Lord of the Rings" trilogy is a complicated story. It traces Dwarves, Hobbits, Elves, and Men in a continent-spanning story that takes place over months of time (and requires a ridiculously long runtime to do so). In contrast, Prime Video's "The Rings of Power" series is juggling more characters in more places across a much longer period of time (even if showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay's adaptation has deviated from the author's source material by condensing and altering J.R.R. Tolkien's timeline).

Taken altogether, the first two seasons have added up to 16 episodes and nearly as many hours. These are just two of the five seasons the showrunners have mapped out for their story. Nevertheless, between the sheer amount of content available and the number of canon changes it creates, the first two seasons are already getting really confusing to follow.

If you're looking for a simple, streamlined primer to help you recap (or understand for the first time) what has happened to the different groups and individuals of Middle-earth so far, you've come to the right place. Let's run through a brief timeline of the six different people groups of the show thus far along with a recap of the journeys that Gandalf and Sauron have taken up to this point.