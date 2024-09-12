Lord Of The Rings: The Doors Of Durin & Their True Power, Explained

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Rings of Power" Season 2 Episode 5. Proceed with caution, friend!

The Doors of Durin are a famous part of "The Lord of the Rings" story. When the Fellowship of the Ring arrives on the spot, fleeing from wargs and orcs, they find the doors shut. Gandalf (in the books) and Frodo (in the movie) eventually discover the secret password of the Dwarven entrance — Mellon, the elvish word for friend. In "The Fellowship of the Ring" book, Gandalf laughs after they open, saying that the too-clever-by-half verbal key is "too simple for a learned lore-master in these suspicious days. Those were happier times."

While it's a true statement, and one that we'll talk about in greater detail in a minute, it's worth noting that the simplicity of the password for the Doors of Durin belies the powerful capabilities of the magical entrance. In reality, the Doors of Durin are virtually impenetrable. They're also easy to hide except in specific circumstances. In short, they provide a clever and extremely effective protection for the westward entrance into Khazad-dûm.

Gandalf actually says as much when they initially find the doors. In the book, the Wizard explains, "These doors open outwards. From the inside you may thrust them open with your hands. From the outside nothing will move them save the spell of command. They cannot be forced inwards." So, while the Doors of Durin are a fun and light-hearted piece of Middle-earth lore, they are also a powerful protection against outside forces. The magically reinforced aperture is designed to be even stronger than the rock that surrounds it when closed. How? Unfortunately, we don't know. As is his way with most magic in his world, Tolkien doesn't overly explain the magic at work. But he does give us some information in another area: The door's invisibility feature.