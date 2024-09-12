Who Are The Three Witches In Rings Of Power?

There are multiple instances where J.R.R. Tolkien references mortals engaging in magical and cult-like activity. For instance, the Mouth of Sauron (the creepy guy Aragorn beheads from of the Black Gate of Mordor during the "Return of the King" movie), is described in the "Lord of the Rings" books as a renegade who "learned great sorcery, and knew much of the mind of Sauron." "The Silmarillion" describes the Ringwraiths as "kings, sorcerers, and warriors of old." The "Hobbit" book talks about Dwarves "putting a great many spells over [their treasure]."

One of the best cases for magic-wielding in Middle-earth comes in the story of the two Blue Wizards that Tolkien didn't talk about much. The role of these two power-wielding Istari shifted over time. Later in his life, Tolkien decided that they were heroic figures that played similar roles as Gandalf, just in the Eastern regions of Middle-earth.

However, earlier in his life, he favored the idea that, like Saruman, they had left the path of wisdom. In a letter in 1958 (via Laurelin Archives), he said, "I think they went as emissaries to distant regions, East and South, far out of Númenórean range: missionaries to 'enemy-occupied' lands, as it were." After this, he summarizes, "What success they had I do not know; but I fear that they failed, as Saruman did, though doubtless in different ways; and I suspect they were founders or beginners of secret cults and 'magic' traditions that outlasted the fall of Sauron."

Did you catch that? "Magic traditions" and "secret cults"? These are undoubtedly the foundation for the witch narrative on "The Rings of Power." Early on Season 2, we even see that they are able to use enchantments and ritual sacrifice to bring their fallen member back into their leader's presence. This isn't surprising, considering the fact that Sauron can extend the mortal lifespans of all nine Nazgûl for thousands of years. While Tolkien doesn't explicitly use the word "witch," now that we know more thanks to Season 2, we can definitively say that it's all semantics. Call them what you like. There's no doubt that the white-clad women are magic-wielding sorcerers, acolytes, and, dare we say, witches.