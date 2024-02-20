The Lord Of The Rings: What Are The Undying Lands & How Did They Get To Mars?

J. R. R. Tolkien's legendarium is vast and intricate. The plethora of books that the Oxford professor wrote detail tens of thousands of years of history, stretching back to the beginning of time and even before it. One area that gets a lot of attention in these earlier annals is called the Undying Lands.

This refers to a massive continent across from the western coastlands of Middle-earth (off to the left side of the map). This is the area that Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Bilbo (Ian Holm) sail off to at the end of "The Return of the King." It's also the area that Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and her fellow Elvish warriors reach by boat at the beginning of Season 1 of "The Rings of Power" before the she-elf jumps ship and starts her gargantuan swimming marathon back to Middle-earth.

Technically speaking, the land mass we're talking about is the continent of Aman. The massive area runs far to the north and south of Tolkien's world (collectively called Eä). Aman contains a gigantic vertical spine of towering mountains called the Pelóri. These run down the eastern edge of the landmass and were originally created as a barrier of protection against the Dark Lord Morgoth early in the history of Middle-earth. It's worth noting that there is a very important island off of the continent's eastern coast called Tol Eressëa that is also considered part of this holy landmass.

Along with the collective term Undying Lands, both parts of Aman and the continent as a whole are given many different names, including Valinor, the Blessed Realm, Eldamar, and the Uttermost West. It's even mentioned in "The Hobbit," where the Wood Elves are described as distinctly different from the High Elves who went to "Faerie in the West."