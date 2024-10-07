Terrifier 3 Review: The Biggest, Grossest Art Attack Yet

The opening 10 minutes of "Terrifier 3" are as grim and nihilistic as the franchise's detractors would have you believe the previous films were, as a family with young children is coldly dispatched by Art on Christmas Eve, with nothing in the way of levity to make the sequence an easier pill to swallow. It's a masterfully executed exercise in dread, but feels like a filmmaker forcing himself to the darkest extremes — it reminds the audience that Art is a horror villain who can't be reclaimed as a complicated hero like many slasher icons before him, even though this is a character who is menacing because he already walks that line between comedy caricature and force of terror. Removing the former from the equation, if only for a single scene, means it takes a long while before even those with the darkest senses of humor in the room will feel comfortable to laugh again.

Which is a shame, because even at a shorter length than its predecessor, "Terrifier 3" is by far the most fleshed out to date — and yes, we mean that in more ways than one. Picking up five years after the prior effort, we're reintroduced to Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) as she's being discharged from a wellness center, still unable to process the grief and torment that comes with being a rare survivor of Art. As she arrives at her extended family's home for Christmas, she finds herself overcome with survivor's guilt, making it the worst possible time for Art, joined by the newly undead — but severely disfigured — Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi), to return to the town and embark on a new Holiday massacre.

Previous "Terrifier" films have, like many exploitation horrors before them, been accused of misogyny for Art's elaborate murders of women. This seems to be a criticism Damien Leone is conscious of, not just through the evil reincarnation of a character even he criticized for being underwritten in an earlier film, but through the recurring motif of a strong female character. The emotional undercurrent of "Terrifier 3" is all framed around a simple question: when faced against a supernatural character who doesn't conform to any set of rules, is it possible for the designated final girl to maintain any power against them? It's explored as unsubtly as you'd imagine from the "Terrifier" films, but that's by design — after worrying a female protagonist was underdeveloped elsewhere, Sienna's distressing emotional journey has every single interior beat telegraphed as loudly as possible to the audience. Yes, this does mean "Terrifier 3" is the latest horror movie that's not-so-secretly about trauma, but when you consider what Art puts his victims through, it's easy to justify that genre cliche reappearing here.