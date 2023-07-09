Who Played Art The Clown In The Terrifier Series - And What Exactly IS He?

It's clear both Mike Giannelli and David Howard Thorton's versions of Art the Clown are pure evil — but beyond that, what, exactly, is Art? Is he a supernatural entity, or a human psychopath in a clown costume? At the end of 2016's "Terrifier," he's resurrected at the morgue, leading to the theory he's immortal, and we can't forget his "birth" at the end of "Terrifier 2." It's largely believed Giannelli's version is supernatural, and that Damien Leone reset the character for 2016's "Terrifier," making him human. This is supported by "Terrifier 2," where we learn Art himself had no idea he would be resurrected, having killed himself in the first film solely to avoid being arrested and living out his life in prison.

As to why Art is so evil, even in his human form, there's a pretty solid theory for this. On Reddit, u/Gravelsteak believes that, given his love for medicine-related weapons, he may have been a maniacal doctor before donning his clown garb. "He went into medicine to feed his fascination with death, doing stuff like purposefully botching surgeries or stealing medical cadavers to dissect them on his own time," the theory posits. "Eventually he craved new heights of depravity, picked up mass murder as a hobby, and somehow got in touch with a major metaphysical celebrity who gave him resurrective immortality."

So while we know Art is currently a human, the causes behind his motivations remain unrevealed. Hopefully, the forthcoming "Terrifier 3" will reveal further details about Art's mysterious background.