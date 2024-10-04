Why Hollywood Really Rejected Terrifier 3

According to "Terrifier" series creator Damian Leone, he got a lot of offers from mainstream studios to produce or distribute "Terrifier 3" after the success of "Terrifier 2," but he knew his high-octane gore wouldn't pass muster in the majors. "Before I even had a script, just having meetings and getting the feel that I was going to have eyes over my shoulders, and they were concerned about the levels of gore and this and that. I knew they weren't going to let me make this movie based on the first five pages. Like, that's how insane Terrifier 3 is," he told LADBible.

Art the Clown actor David Howard Thornton later confirmed during an exclusive Looper interview that he was nauseated by one of the kills in "Terrifier 3." "I was like, 'Dang you, Damien,'" he said. "Because he put something into that that makes me just nauseous anyway. And it's just like, "I know you deliberately did this, just you're really trying me here. You're really trying to see what you can do to me." There's actually some things that were in the script that we actually never got to bring to life on screen because we just didn't have time." He also revealed that the film was supposed to have a substantially darker ending.

Of course, it's important to remember that in the world of horror, such proclamations are common, and all of this may simply be propaganda for "Terrifier 3." It's a common promotional gimmick that studios use to make horror films seem like legendary fright fests for the ages, and similar reports of faintings and pukings accompanied the release of"Terrifier 2." Such gimmicks have included branded barf bags, planted protesters, fake fainters, and phony nurses standing by in theater lobbies.

This goes all the way back to the 1960s when they used to hire people to pass out at William Castle productions. So take those pronouncements with a grain of salt. But if "Terrifier 3" is as shocking as it claims to be, it wouldn't be too much of a stunner, since the franchise exists to scare. Expect that to continue in "Terrifier 4," since "Terrifier 3" leaves the door wide open for a sequel.