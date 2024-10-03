The Terrifier 3 Opening Is Making People Sick... Again

"Terrifier 3" just had its first screening in the U.K., and it went exactly how we all figured it was going to go. According to LADbible, there have been at least nine people so far who couldn't make it past the first scene. One of those people even got physically ill, just like many others did back in 2022 when "Terrifier 2" took the box office by storm. At this point, it's looking like a bunch of people losing their lunches in theaters is going to become an official tradition for the franchise. Lauren LaVera, the actress who plays Sienna, went so far as to repost LADbible's story on X and include a little disclaimer, writing: "Uh oh spaghettiOs...don't eat spaghettiOs before you watch."

In response to LaVera, another user wrote: "i went to see terrifier 2 with someone who had to sit in the car and decompress after the mashed potato scene – has never finished it to this day; based on these review snippets the 3rd movie would actually kill them. i'm so excited to see it."

We can't say we're surprised in the least. As if the prior two installments don't already speak for themselves, director Damien Leone warned us all about how far he was planning on leaning into the ultra-violence that has come to define his work. In an interview with LADbible back in November 2023, he confessed that his concepts for "Terrifier 3" were so disturbing that Hollywood wanted nothing to do with it. He said: "I got to meet with studios, like legit Hollywood studios, who wanted to make Terrifier 3. [...] I knew they weren't going to let me make this movie based on the first pages. Like, that's how insane Terrifier 3 is."

Considering how "Terrifier 2" made over $15 million against a measly $250,000 budget, it's really saying something that Hollywood didn't want any of that easy money this time around.