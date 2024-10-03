The Terrifier 3 Opening Is Making People Sick... Again
"Terrifier 3" just had its first screening in the U.K., and it went exactly how we all figured it was going to go. According to LADbible, there have been at least nine people so far who couldn't make it past the first scene. One of those people even got physically ill, just like many others did back in 2022 when "Terrifier 2" took the box office by storm. At this point, it's looking like a bunch of people losing their lunches in theaters is going to become an official tradition for the franchise. Lauren LaVera, the actress who plays Sienna, went so far as to repost LADbible's story on X and include a little disclaimer, writing: "Uh oh spaghettiOs...don't eat spaghettiOs before you watch."
In response to LaVera, another user wrote: "i went to see terrifier 2 with someone who had to sit in the car and decompress after the mashed potato scene – has never finished it to this day; based on these review snippets the 3rd movie would actually kill them. i'm so excited to see it."
We can't say we're surprised in the least. As if the prior two installments don't already speak for themselves, director Damien Leone warned us all about how far he was planning on leaning into the ultra-violence that has come to define his work. In an interview with LADbible back in November 2023, he confessed that his concepts for "Terrifier 3" were so disturbing that Hollywood wanted nothing to do with it. He said: "I got to meet with studios, like legit Hollywood studios, who wanted to make Terrifier 3. [...] I knew they weren't going to let me make this movie based on the first pages. Like, that's how insane Terrifier 3 is."
Considering how "Terrifier 2" made over $15 million against a measly $250,000 budget, it's really saying something that Hollywood didn't want any of that easy money this time around.
Earlier critics tried to warn us
Besides Damien Leone's warnings last year, reactions at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas last month were also pretty indicative of what was to come once "Terrifier 3" hit theaters. Fangoria's editor-in-chief Phil Nobile Jr. wrote on X: "TERRIFIER 3 might just be the goriest movie to ever grace a multiplex screen."
Another critic whole-heartedly agreed, while also alluding to a scene that we get a sneak peek of in the trailer — which is an obvious homage to 1960's "Psycho." They wrote: "TERRIFIER 3 blew the damn roof off. Gonzo slasher horror cranked up to 11. Bursting with some of the most fantastically diabolical kills ever put to screen ... Shower scene will go down in history. We have a new contender for best horror movie of the year."
Preston Barta, a writer for the Denton Record-Chronicle and FreshFiction, went so far as to say, in part: "TERRIFIER 3. Well, holy f***. Damien Leone just painted his Sistine Chapel on the screen with blood and guts."
"Terrifier 3" is set to blow away fans in U.S. theaters on October 11. Considering what we've heard so far, it's fair to say that you've been thoroughly warned: if you're the type of person who gets queasy at the sight of over-the-top gore, you might want to just wait for the film to land on a streaming platform. At least that way you'll have control over the pause button and you won't have to run as far to make it to a bathroom.