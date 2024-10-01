Terrifier 3 Director Teases Art The Clown's Controversial Path To Terrifer 4 - Exclusive Interview

Congratulations on "Terrifier 3." I heard it was played wonderfully at Fantastic Fest.

Damien Leone: It did. It did, man. I was relieved. I was very nervous going into it, but the reactions were pretty fantastic, so thank you.

You originally said a while back that "Terrifier 3" might be the end, but then it was announced that you're working on "Terrifier 4." Was there a certain moment maybe while working on "Terrifier 3" where you were like, "Oh, I want to do at least one more of these?" Or what was the genesis of "Terrifier 4"?

Well, when I started writing ["Terrifier 2"], I knew the scope of what I was going for and I knew where it was going to end, where it will end eventually. And then it just becomes how much story is there to tell between ["Terrifier 2"] and my final one. Because so many interesting things I want to do with the Sienna character [played by Lauren LaVera], and now that we've opened up the doorway to the supernatural, and so there's a bit of a supernatural detour now that Art the Clown took. But it's going to be a bit of a circle where now he's got to work his way out of the supernatural realm and go back to where he started at the beginning because it was something I was so interested in exploring as to why did these boogeymen become supernatural? They almost all either start or become supernatural, but it's never quite explained why.

How does Jason [from the Friday the 13th series] come back over and over again? What is that evil? How does Michael Myers [from "Halloween"] just keep coming back? They just tell you he's supernatural. They don't really explore what is that force? What is that evil? So I thought that could be exciting. It hit for some people. Some others, they'd rather it just be classic stalk and slash.

But to me, we're always going to have that in the movies. You're always going to have that element. We're never going to lose Art just being a traditional slasher, stalking and slashing. But that, to me as an artist, gets very redundant and dull. So I wanted to explore more and I wanted to bring in a benevolent counterpart to Art the Clown that's sort of going on the same metaphysical journey of where she's transforming, transcending, and she's becoming something else.

And have her still grounded, and how she responds to what's happening to her, which is so fantastical and so terrifying, was interesting from a drama perspective. So it just made it a lot more interesting for me as an artist instead of simply just having another group of people that Art the Clown is just killing with no real goals or anything. It's just an opportunity to kill people over and over again.