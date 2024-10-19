Upcoming Movie Reboots And Remakes You May Not Know Are In The Works

The Sean Connery-starring 1986 film "Highlander" imagines a world where some humans are born with a gift called "the Quickening" that transforms them into immortals when they die unnatural and violent deaths. As the only way to kill them is by beheading, the world's immortals face off in a battle spanning the ages — with the ultimate prize being the all-powerful energy of all the world's immortals. Several sequels followed, with the most recent coming out in 2007. The story was continued in the popular 1992 syndicated show, "Highlander: The Series," starring Adrian Paul, which lasted six seasons before it ended. Another short-lived spinoff series, "Highlander: The Raven," aired in syndication in 1998.

Since then, at least one adaptation seems to have languished in development hell before eventually getting dropped. In 2009, "Fast and Furious" director Justin Lin was connected to a "Highlander" reboot, with "Twilight" screenwriter Melissa Rosenberg brought on to take a stab at the project in 2011.

Fortunately for fans of the franchise, it was announced in 2023 that "Highlander" was getting a $100 million reboot from Lionsgate, with Henry Cavill starring as the eponymous Scot and "John Wick" director Chad Stahelski at the helm. The new production will be a prequel and is set to begin filming in January 2025, for a possible 2026 release. Speaking of the film at CinemaCon in 2024, Cavill teased that the movie will delve deep into "Highlander" lore.