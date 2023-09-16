Superman: Legacy Release Date, Cast, Director, And More Details
Detective Comics has been the competition for Marvel Comics for nearly a century as the two battled it out through the use of colorful characters and compelling stories. When the comic book stories came to the screen, DC shot out in front of Marvel with Christopher Reeve suiting up as Superman and Michael Keaton as Batman. In the last decade, Marvel became the one to beat with their massive Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, DC looks to reclaim its place as the No. 1 box-office winner with its reboot of the Blue Boy Scout in "Superman: Legacy."
Like many superhero projects, much of the information surrounding the newest iteration of one of the world's most recognizable superheroes is being kept under wraps. However, Warner Bros. tapped comic book film veteran James Gunn and Peter Safran to head up a new slate of films. The former continues to intrigue fans with bits of information to give us an idea of what we can expect with our favorite Kryptonian. And indeed, there is enough out there that we can get a clear picture of what Gunn and Safran have in store for us.
When will Superman: Legacy be released?
When James Gunn first announced his plans for the DC Universe reboot, he revealed that the newest version of Superman would hit theaters on July 11, 2025. By putting the film in the slot following the big summer holiday weekend, Warner Bros. Discovery is betting big on their launch of the Gunniverse. It will contend with some films throughout the always-overpacked summer blockbuster slate.
June 27 will see the release of a Sony/Marvel live-action property, which could be any of the studio's announced "Spider-Man" films or spin-offs, including Tom Holland's "Spider-Man 4," a Venom installment, or the Bad Bunny-led "El Muerto." That same weekend looks also to feature the release of Disney's live-action remake of "Moana," starring Dwayne Johnson in a reprisal of his role as Maui. Marvel and Disney both have release dates locked in for the month of July, which means "Superman: Legacy will contend with anything from a new MCU installment to a "Star Wars" film. With "Blade" and "Fantastic Four" scheduled for earlier in the year, we can only guess which potential blockbusters will end up going head-to-head with Kal-El.
Of course, all of this is in flux thanks to the multiple strikes that are going on in Hollywood. If the writers and the actors continue the work stoppage, these dates could all change.
What is the plot of Superman: Legacy?
There isn't a plot announced yet, as during Gunn's announcement of the film, he revealed that they are only halfway through the script. However, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" director and his cohort, Peter Safran, did a press conference revealing that the film wouldn't be an origin story. From the sounds of their comments, the film will focus more on the duality of the character and pick up while he is already on the path to superhero stardom.
"[The film] Focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing," Safran said about the upcoming film. "Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned." There is an aesthetic that Superman gives in the comics and in the animated films DC produced over the years. While Zack Snyder went much darker than his predecessor, Richard Donner, Gunn will bring a new aesthetic.
The last two film franchises featuring the last Kryptonian both explored the origins of the character and even featured big names in parental roles, including Marlon Brando, Russell Crowe, Kevin Costner, and Diane Lane. With "Superman: Legacy" not doing an origin story, the usual Superman visuals will have to come in flashbacks.
Who is starring in Superman: Legacy?
There is a recipe for making a good Superman movie, but the No. 1 thing that has to be spot-on is the casting of Clark Kent/Superman. While there was a lot of buzz and rumors on who would portray the character, David Corenswet, known for "The Politician" and "Pearl," landed the role. As for the role of Lois Lane, Rachel Brosnahan will be following in the footsteps of Margot Kidder, Kate Bosworth, and Amy Adams.
Unlike any other Superman movie kicking off a franchise, "Superman: Legacy" also features a list of other DC heroes. Isabela Merced ("Dora and the Lost City of Gold," "Transformers: The Last Knight") inked a contract to portray Hawkgirl, the Egyptian warrior reincarnated over the centuries. Edi Gathegi ("The Harder They Fall," "For All Mankind") will suit up as Mister Terrific, the brilliant inventor and third most intelligent man in the world. Nathan Fillion will bring Guy Gardner, one of the few human Green Lanterns, to life. This also marks his second time to portray the hero, as he voiced Hal Jordan in the animated universe.
Finally, Anthony Carrigan ("Barry," "Bill & Ted Face the Music") signed on to play Rex Mason, aka Metamorpho. This isn't the first DC character for Carrigan either, as he played Batman villain Victor Zsasz in "Gotham."
Who is directing/writing Superman: Legacy?
If you are spearheading a new cinematic universe, taking the reins for the flagship film makes sense. That is what James Gunn decided to do when he took on writer and director duties for "Superman: Legacy." He confirmed on his Twitter that he would be taking the helm, writing, "Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025." In theory, this gives him total control over the franchise's direction moving forward.
In that same Twitter post, Gunn revealed that there was a sentiment behind the release date. "My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry," the "The Suicide Squad" director said. "I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized." He went on to talk about losing his father a few years before and how his inability to understand him as a kid but still supporting him influenced his script.
"It has been a long road to this point," he said about taking on the directing duties in addition to writing. "I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved." We could get an incredibly emotional story with the sentiment involving his father and the script focusing on human parents who don't understand their alien son.
Who is producing Superman: Legacy?
With the departure of Walter Hamada, Warner Bros. needed to find a new producer to oversee the DC properties. The studio paired James Gunn with Peter Safran as the next executive producer to help align the studio's direction with Gunn's. Safran is anything but a rookie, though, as he has a long list of properties under his belt, giving him experience in building a universe that could be invaluable to the Gunniverse.
Safran came to WB with ownership credentials with his own production company, The Safran Company, which boasted a total box office haul of over $3 billion. He teamed with James Wan to bring "The Conjuring" franchise to the screen, and it only became one of the most successful horror movie franchises of all time. Safran and Wan then reteamed multiple times in the DC Universe with their Jason Momoa-led "Aquaman" films. Safran also served as a producer on both "Shazam" films and the first-ever live-action appearance of "Blue Beetle."
Safran is also no stranger to working with Gunn as he worked with the writer and director on "Peacemaker," starring John Cena. His return to both Gunn and the DC Universe looks to launch a new DC Universe franchise with "Superman: Legacy."
Is Superman: Legacy based on a comic?
James Gunn isn't the type to make a movie that pulls a story directly from the pages of a singular comic book. However, with his work on "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Suicide Squad," he has proven that he knows how to capture the essence of a character. The way to do that is typically to find inspiration in a handful of comics. DC took to Twitter to reveal what three comics inspired Gunn's introduction of Superman.
In the post, DC leads you to a page on their website listing "All-Star Superman," "Superman: Birthright," and "Superman: Brainiac" as the director's sources of inspiration. Since Gunn and Safran revealed they weren't doing an origin story, the question remains how "Superman: Birthright" will play into the story's plot. Likely, it will serve as an inspiration for the character's background and may provide some flashback material. The other question these comics bring up is that of who will play the villain. Lex Luthor and Brainiac are the two apparent choices since Luthor is the villain in the first two, and Brainiac carries the name of the third. While we can't know anything with certainty, Superman can only exist with Lex Luthor, so it would make sense that he shows up.
Gunn has some deep lore he can pull from these three comics, from his origins in Smallville and at the Daily Planet to his history with Lex Luthor, his conflict with Brainiac, and even his own mortality.
Is Superman: Legacy part of a cinematic universe?
With the struggles that DC has experienced in the last few years at the box office, there shouldn't be any surprise that James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy" is an attempt at rebooting the franchise. Now that "The Flash" and "Blue Beetle" have shown that the direction of the DCEU begun by Zack Snyder is all but done, the time is suitable for the Gunniverse to usher in a new era of DC.
In the original announcement from Gunn, he revealed that his reboot of the Superman character is the first in his new universe and that it will lead into the rest of the projects. He also announced the movies that will follow his introduction, including "The Authority," "The Brave and the Bold," "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," and "Swamp Thing." The television series accompanying the films in the franchise include "Creature Commandos," "Waller," "Booster Gold," "Lanterns," and "Paradise Lost."
The placement of "Superman: Legacy" signals a separation from the DCEU, bringing a lighter tone and a more comic-accurate aesthetic than Henry Cavill's portrayal of the character. While Gunn may be offering a fresh take on the franchise, he is oddly using the same approach as Snyder by kicking things off with the last son of Krypton.