Superman: Legacy Release Date, Cast, Director, And More Details

Detective Comics has been the competition for Marvel Comics for nearly a century as the two battled it out through the use of colorful characters and compelling stories. When the comic book stories came to the screen, DC shot out in front of Marvel with Christopher Reeve suiting up as Superman and Michael Keaton as Batman. In the last decade, Marvel became the one to beat with their massive Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, DC looks to reclaim its place as the No. 1 box-office winner with its reboot of the Blue Boy Scout in "Superman: Legacy."

Like many superhero projects, much of the information surrounding the newest iteration of one of the world's most recognizable superheroes is being kept under wraps. However, Warner Bros. tapped comic book film veteran James Gunn and Peter Safran to head up a new slate of films. The former continues to intrigue fans with bits of information to give us an idea of what we can expect with our favorite Kryptonian. And indeed, there is enough out there that we can get a clear picture of what Gunn and Safran have in store for us.