What Is 'King Spawn'? The Latest Spawn Movie Reboot & Its Plot, Explained

Plenty of comic book heroes have had to go through hell to get their time on the big screen and none more so than Albert Francis "Al" Simmons aka Spawn. Created by Todd McFarlane and debuting in 1992, this green-eyed anti-hero of the underworld on a mission of redemption has had a tumultuous history with Hollywood and is now closer to the big screen than ever for a second run. According to McFarlane and Blumhouse head Jason Blum, the long-gestating project is called "King Spawn," as revealed by a picture of a screenplay that both posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. But what will this proposed story about Simmons' dark delivery of justice entail and who has been chosen to take up the iconic chains and flowing red cape to bring it to life?

First of all, don't be fooled as the royal title isn't just some throwaway add-on, but a core chapter in the history of Spawn's saga set between heaven, hell, and the unfortunate souls caught in the middle. Adapting such an endeavor is going to take talent, though, and we can only pray that the names that have been circling Spawn's world for years are still willing to stick around. But just how long a task is it to bring Simmons' demonic do-gooder to the land of the living? Well, thanks to the first attempt at delivering such a sinful effort, around 27 years.