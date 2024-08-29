The Biggest Video Game Movie Box Office Bombs

"Borderlands" bombed at the box office, becoming one of the most high-profile film failures of 2024 while joining an infamous list of video game movies that have tanked in theaters. There was a time when studio executives and fans blamed the video game adaptation curse, a seemingly made-up hoodoo that alleges this genre is doomed by the gods of cinema to fail. But the box office performances of "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" appeared to have broken the hex — although not entirely, by the looks of it.

In the context of dollars and cents lost, "Borderlands" may prove to be the biggest bomb in the genre's history to date, as it loses its investors close to $100 million — not including the marketing and promotional costs. However, there are a number of other video game-related films that also hold the ignominy of losing as much money as a small country's GDP. And of course, director Uwe Boll's name remains tied to many of these movies, even if he couldn't help but poke fun at the "Borderlands" disaster.

So let's take a look at the most notable video game movies that struggled to make back their production budgets. With hindsight, most of these should have stayed on the console or PC, as their respective journeys to the theaters proved to be nothing short of forgettable.