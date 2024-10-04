While it's taken years to arrive, the "Wicked" movie is finally (almost) here. Divided into two parts, the film adaptation of the classic Broadway musical had big shoes to fill when it came to casting its leading ladies, Elphaba and Glinda. Originated by Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, the two witches have a host of experiences together before Dorothy landed in Oz, from how they met at Shiz University to when their lives changed as they had new roles thrust upon them.

In November 2021, the announcement came that Cynthia Erivo would play Elphaba, while Ariana Grande would play Glinda. Grande is known for her work on Nickelodeon and as a singer, and Erivo is a Tony winner best known for starring in "The Color Purple" on Broadway and for playing the titular character in the 2019 drama "Harriet." Other big names joined them, with Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Michelle Yeoh as Headmistress of Shiz Madame Morrible, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar rounding out the main cast.

However, there were plenty of actors and musicians in consideration for the roles. From Disney Channel ingenues to Broadway stars, plenty of talented individuals auditioned for "Wicked" director Jon M. Chu before he landed on Grande and Erivo. Here are 12 actors who were almost cast in "Wicked."