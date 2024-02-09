Why Do People Hate James Corden?

James Corden seems fine at face value. An apparently affable and occasionally charming British actor turned late-night host, Corden rose to prominence in a big way in the United States when he started leading CBS' "The Late Late Show" in 2015, ultimately ending his run in 2023. (Brits probably know him from the hit sitcom "Gavin & Stacey.") So why do people really, really hate this guy?

There's actually quite a bit of context here — and plenty of people know exactly why they think Corden is completely and totally insufferable. Some of those people think that it all comes down to his talent ... or lack thereof.

On a Reddit thread where the original poster asked why it is that people dislike him so much, u/MNKPlayer explained, "He's very clever in making friends with other famous celebs and uses them to garner views (like the karaoke car s*** he does). When you actually watch him, he leeches off what others do, jumping in and making it seem the joke was his. Most people here in the UK can't stand him and are glad he's f***ed off to the US. It won't be long until they feel the same." This comment was posted in December 2017, just months after Corden was criticized for making tone-deaf jokes about Harvey Weinstein at that year's amfAR Gala in Los Angeles.

On an entirely different and considerably more recent thread in the "Hot Ones" subreddit, another user invoked the fact that people have shared stories about the host potentially not being the nicest guy. "His appearance on Hot Ones only brought out the litany of stories and examples of how James Corden has been an insufferable tw*t from basically the moment he became famous," wrote u/ScratchMoore.