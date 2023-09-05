Joe Jonas Auditioned For Spider-Man But Lost The Role To This Fan-Favorite

Joe Jonas, one-third of The Jonas Brothers, is currently in the news for divorcing his wife of several years — "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner. But in another reality, it's possible he could've had his heart broken by a different redhead had he landed the role of Spider-Man many years ago.

Jonas doesn't have an extensive filmography, appearing in more minor roles in the likes of "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" and "Devotion." However, his acting career could've received a big boost had he played the famous web-head. In a 2022 interview with Variety, he spoke about auditioning for the part, but it went to someone adored by many Marvel fans: "I remember years ago I was up for Spider-Man and I was so, so excited and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it. Obviously, he was the right one."

Garfield would headline two of his own movies with "The Amazing Spider-Man" and "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." He was also brought back as part of some multiverse-shattering shenanigans in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Fortunately, Jonas doesn't seem too torn up about losing out on the part, "You know what? I love the process of auditioning and putting yourself out there and having to prove yourself."