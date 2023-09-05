Joe Jonas Auditioned For Spider-Man But Lost The Role To This Fan-Favorite
Joe Jonas, one-third of The Jonas Brothers, is currently in the news for divorcing his wife of several years — "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner. But in another reality, it's possible he could've had his heart broken by a different redhead had he landed the role of Spider-Man many years ago.
Jonas doesn't have an extensive filmography, appearing in more minor roles in the likes of "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" and "Devotion." However, his acting career could've received a big boost had he played the famous web-head. In a 2022 interview with Variety, he spoke about auditioning for the part, but it went to someone adored by many Marvel fans: "I remember years ago I was up for Spider-Man and I was so, so excited and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it. Obviously, he was the right one."
Garfield would headline two of his own movies with "The Amazing Spider-Man" and "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." He was also brought back as part of some multiverse-shattering shenanigans in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Fortunately, Jonas doesn't seem too torn up about losing out on the part, "You know what? I love the process of auditioning and putting yourself out there and having to prove yourself."
Joe Jonas also missed out on a role for Wicked
Joe Jonas got a leg-up when it came to acting over the last few years being married to Sophie Turner. In the same interview, he talked about needing to submit a tape for auditions and how Turner, well-versed in acting, would help him out. He praised her, "When you have a wife like Sophie Turner, who is a phenomenal actress, the one filming you and directing you through it, you got to bring your A-game. She's my toughest critic. Yes, I'm going to be a little nervous [but she's] super helpful and I feel like what a great acting coach to walk me through this."
Spider-Man is one of the most coveted roles in Hollywood, so plenty of actors missed out when auditioning for "The Amazing Spider-Man." Unfortunately, Joe Jonas had another major role slip through his fingers lately. His brother, Nick, spoke to Variety in a separate interview where he mentioned how the two of them tried out for the film adaptation of "Wicked." Sadly, he mentioned, "It's true. Joe and I both went out, and we didn't get it. But that's the life of an actor."
Still, The Jonas Brothers aren't doing too shabby for themselves. They're on a world tour that spans from 2023 to 2024. With a few acting gigs here and there, they have plenty to keep them busy these days.