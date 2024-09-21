Ariana Grande: From Nickelodeon Star To Wicked

Shortly after "Victorious" wrapped up, Ariana Grande pivoted to her second Nickelodeon sitcom: "Sam & Cat." A spinoff of both "Victorious" and "iCarly," the show stars Grande as Cat Valentine and Jennette McCurdy as Sam Puckett, with these two characters from different worlds becoming roommates and navigating various hijinks. As "Sam & Cat" kicked off in 2013, so did Grande's pop star career with the release of her debut album "Yours Truly." Though McCurdy put on a happy front for the cameras, she was brewing with jealousy behind-the-scenes. In her memoir "I'm Glad My Mom Died," in which McCurdy goes into her tragic life story, she revealed that she constantly compared her career and her childhood to Grande's.

There was tension even when the show was airing, with TMZ reporting that McCurdy felt angered over allegedly making less than the singer. According to Grande, this was no more than a vicious rumor. "Jennette and I agreed upfront that we would be treated equally on this show in all regards (as we should be, considering we each work just as hard as the other on this show). The rumors circulating about our contracts and our salary not being equal are absolutely ridiculous and false," Grande said in a statement posted to Twitter (now X). "I am NOT making more money than my costar, nor do I think I should be. So we can all move on and get out of our heads that this was a money thing cause I don't play like that at all. I am, have always been and always will be about equality and fairness."

"Sam & Cat" was canceled after only one season and 35 episodes.