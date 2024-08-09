Marvel's Forgotten Blade Series Proves Wesley Snipes' Deadpool 3 Line Wrong

Although Wesley Snipes dunked a bit on Mahershala Ali's upcoming "Blade" movie by saying during his cameo appearance in "Deadpool & Wolverine" that he's the only Blade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that's not 100% accurate in the real world. After all, there is one more version of Blade that exists outside the multiverse. Kind of gives Deadpool's (Ryan Reynolds) knowing look at the camera after Blade comes forth with the confident statement a whole different context, doesn't it?

Back in 2006, Spike TV aired a show simply titled "Blade: The Series." While it follows the adventures of the titular hero right from the conclusion of "Blade: Trinity" (which also, ironically, co-starred Ryan Reynolds), that's rapper Sticky Fingaz as Blade. It's a casting choice that technically makes him another variant of the vamp, even if it comes from the same continuity as all three Snipes films. The show adds new characters to Blade's world – Krista Starr (Jill Wagner), a soldier looking to avenge her twin brother's death at the hands of Marcus van Sciver (Neil Jackson). Krista becomes an acolyte of Blade's, and she is introduced to the serum that keeps him from becoming a full-blooded vampire. Working for Blade, Krista ingratiates herself with Marcus and learns all about the inter-clan war set to take over the underground.

It sounds like a fascinating concept, but Spike's version of "Blade" only lasted a single season. And there may be a big reason for that.