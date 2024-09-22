Upcoming Mystery Sequels You Didn't Know Were In The Works

Everyone loves a good mystery, from putting together the clues to trying to keep track of the double crosses. All the while you want to solve the mystery before the answer is revealed, but you're also kind of hoping you're wrong so the movie can surprise you in the end. From traditional whodunits to other genres of film that have a mystery element, there are plenty of movies out there that keep us guessing. But perhaps the biggest puzzle to solve is knowing which mystery movies are on the way, and whether they'll be worthy of adding to the existing pantheon of the best mystery movies of all time.

From mystery series that are slowly turning into ongoing franchises, to those that only have one installment under their detective gadget belt thus far, these are the movies that have officially been confirmed to be in some stage of production. They run the gamut from traditional mystery stories starring legendary sleuths, to more modern takes on the genre for those that want a little more excitement to spice up the gathering of clues and examining of evidence.

It's also worth noting that some of these movies already have confirmed titles, and we'll use those when applicable — but otherwise, we'll simply refer to the movie as the name of the previous entry, with the next number after the title to keep things simple.