The Awkward Interview That's Coming Back To Haunt Blake Lively

This article contains discussions of domestic violence.

The drama surrounding "It Ends With Us" has been all over social media since the film's August 9 release, and now, an old interview is circulating that paints Blake Lively in a fairly unflattering light.

While Lively and her co-star were promoting their 2016 film "Café Society" — which, as it happens, was written and directed by Woody Allen, who's also no stranger to controversy — they sat down with Kjersti Flaa, who posted the entire exchange to YouTube with the caption "The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job." Lively was newly pregnant during the interview, and Flaa congratulates the star on her "little bump," at which point Lively responds, "Congrats on your little bump!" She and Posey go on to make jokes about "bumps" on their bodies, but it also gets a little weirder from there.

Asked about the costumes, Lively wonders if the male actors in the film, including Jesse Eisenberg and Corey Stoll, are asked about their costumes, and then she and Posey go off on a tangent — without Flaa participating — about the overall design of the movie. It's definitely awkward. As Flaa writes in the video's description, "Is it not ok to congratulate someone on their pregnancy or to ask another woman about costumes she is wearing in a film?"