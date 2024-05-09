Lord Of The Rings: A Gollum Movie Arrives In 2026 & Twitter Isn't Holding Back

Warner Bros. Discover recently delivered stunning news: the studio has greenlit a pair of "Lord of the Rings" movies. The first of these, labeled "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum" (a working title), is set for a 2026 release and will be directed by none other than Smeagol actor Andy Serkis — who is on record as definitely ready to do another LOTR movie. Peter Jackson, along with co-writers Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, are finally making good on their intriguing hints about returning to Middle-earth, too. Jackson will produce the new film, while Walsh and Boyens will help write the screenplay.

In a press release (via Variety), Jackson, Walsh, and Boyens said, "It is an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that Stinker — Gollum!" Serkis added to the conversation, starting with the iconic phrase, "Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends."

But while the production team is excited, what do fans think? X (formerly Twitter) understandably exploded with the news, and many fans didn't hold back their thoughts, even a little bit. Many were excited at the idea of an all-star cast returning to Middle-earth media. User @abarisser said, "If Serkis and Jackson are on board then I am too." Meanwhile, user @agezzzie commented, "Hunting for Gollum sounds perfect. There's a lot of story there, Aragorn in his real strider years + around that period he just started hanging around with the men of Rohan, or he just came off that I'm not so sure anymore. But real grimy, in the dirt years. Bring it!"

But while there have been plenty of warm and encouraging comments, they aren't all positive.