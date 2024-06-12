Ian McKellen Has A Condition To Return As Gandalf For Lord Of The Rings & It's Big

When people think of Robert Downey Jr., they picture Iron Man. When they hear the name Daniel Radcliffe, it summons Harry Potter. The name Mark Hamill evokes images of Luke Skywalker — and Sir Ian McKellen? That is a title that conjures images of everyone's favorite Middle-earth Wizard, Gandalf.

In early May, Warner Bros. Discovery announced a new addition to the on-screen Middle-earth canon: "The Hunt for Gollum." The "Lord of the Rings" prequel story could easily incorporate several characters from Peter Jackson's iconic trilogy. Andy Serkis' Gollum is already a lock. It's easy to imagine Viggo Mortensen returning to play Aragorn. And Gandalf? He's in the story — and McKellen is ready to reprise the role on one condition, which he summed up in three words in an interview for The Times: "If I'm alive."

McKellen is 85 as of this writing. The new movie (one of multiple Middle-earth full-length feature films in production at Warner Bros.) is planned for a 2026 release. The average life expectancy of a male in the U.K. is under 79 years. McKellen's hesitations are well warranted.

There's another reason why a return to the Wizard's cloak and staff could be implausible — McKellen hasn't been offered the job. At least, not yet. Things are very early in development, and while the British actor has heard that Gandalf will feature in the film, there is no offer on the table. In McKellen's own words, "There is no script, there is no offer, there is no plan."