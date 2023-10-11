The Lord Of The Rings: How Many Years After The Hobbit Is The Trilogy Set?

Both "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" events take place in short windows of time, considering the scope of their stories. "The Hobbit" spans roughly a single year. "The Lord of the Rings" is a little trickier to track. However, the stretch of time from Frodo's departure from Bag End until the One Ring is destroyed takes just over half a year — six months and two days, to be precise.

The short time frames make the span of time between the two stories a bit surprising. There is over a 76-year gap between the end of Bilbo's round-trip to the Lonely Mountain and the beginning of Frodo's own perilous journey. As is no surprise to those familiar with J.R.R. Tolkien's ridiculously detailed texts, we can get pretty specific about the nitty-gritty dates here, too.

In the last chapter of "The Hobbit," it says that Bilbo arrives back in the Shire on June 22 of the 2,942nd year of the Third Age (TA) — this is the same day that his house is being put up for auction. Frodo decides to leave Bag End to start his quest the day after his and Bilbo's shared birthday — that is, September 23 — in the year 3018 TA. That puts the event 76 years, three months, and one day after Bilbo's auction.

Of course, Tolkien often treated his works as historical narratives. As such, he often included chunks of stories both before and after the main events. When you take these into consideration, the specific start and end dates can vary quite a bit.