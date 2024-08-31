Isabela Merced: From Broadway To Superman
There's a crop of incredible young talent emerging in Hollywood as of late. Some may say the days of the genuine "movie star" are over, as major films are usually all about capitalizing on intellectual property as opposed to promoting whoever the star is. Yet Sydney Sweeney has branched out in the aftermath of "Euphoria," while Glen Powell has entertained audiences from "Spy Kids 3" to "Twisters." Another rising star audiences should keep an eye out for is Isabela Merced, whom you've undoubtedly seen in plenty of projects and is bound to break out even more in the coming years.
Merced's journey to the big screen can be traced back to a traumatic event. When she was a child, a fire destroyed her family's Cleveland home. She told Elle how her parents didn't want her to focus on the loss and suggested she audition for a play — "The Wizard of Oz." It proved to be just the ticket, and even though she wanted to be Dorothy, Merced admitted, "I ended up playing a Munchkin, but it was still a good time."
Merced may have lost out on playing Dorothy all those years ago, but it didn't take long until she was nabbing lead roles in TV shows and movies alike. One might even say Merced's career is a true phoenix, rising from the ashes of that fire all those years ago.
Isabela Merced debuted on Broadway at just 10 years old
Isabela Merced went by Isabela Moner for the early part of her career, but officially changed her stage name to Isabela Merced in 2019. She discovered a knack for acting at a young age and even attended Ohio's Fairmount Performing Arts Conservatory. It was there she came into contact with Fred Sternfeld, a Broadway producer working at the school, who encouraged her mother to develop Merced's talent and see if she could find any success in New York. Her mother decided to take a chance, and after going to the Big Apple, Merced appeared in a Claritin commercial and starred opposite Ricky Martin on a Broadway revival of "Evita" when she was only 10.
"Evita," with its South American backdrop, was a chance for Merced to dive into her Hispanic roots. Her mother is Peruvian, and growing up, she was surrounded by elements of that heritage. Spanish was even her first language, although that made it difficult to adjust to the English spoken at school. She felt as though she had to hide who she was, as she said in a video uploaded to YouTube. "For a while, I refused to speak Spanish with anyone and only spoke English," she explained. "And I wish I hadn't."
Today, Merced is proud of her roots and has inspired others through things like speaking at Unicef's World Children's Day. Throughout her career, beginning in earnest with "Evita," she brought greater Hispanic representation to the masses while showing that she's a singular talent regardless of the medium.
Her first movie role was The House That Jack Built
Debuting on Broadway at just 10 years old was already a major accomplishment, and Isabela Merced pushed full steam ahead with making acting into a reality. Her first film role came in 2013 with "The House That Jack Built" (not the 2018 seriak killer film of the same name directed by Lars von Trier).
This New York-centric movie follows a drug dealer, Jack Maldonado (E.J. Bonilla), who purchases an entire apartment building so that his whole family can live there. While he has good intentions, things quickly descend into dysfunction, both in terms of Jack's true business ventures as well as his family not always getting along. He tries to keep those worlds separate, but a collision is inevitable.
Merced plays a younger version of Jack's sister, Nadia, with Rosal Colon playing the adult version. Merced's appearance is brief, but it still marks the start of her screen career. Plus it continues the trajectory she began with "Evita" on Broadway of getting roles where Hispanic culture is front and center.
She landed a lead role on 100 Things to Do Before High School
A bit part in a movie is one thing, but it didn't take long for Isabela Merced to enter lead actor status thanks to the Nickelodeon series "100 Things To Do Before High School." The show follows a group of three middle school friends, led by Merced's CJ Martin, who have big plans for themselves before they get to high school. Most importantly, CJ wants to be certain that the three of them don't grow apart as they transition into this new phase of life, which tends to happen to everyone as they get older.
In fact, Merced related a lot to her character, telling Variety Latino, "I feel like I can relate because we really care about our friends and relationships. I also believe that you should be kind to everyone no matter what. I think that everyone deserves a chance." The show debuted with a special 43-minute episode in 2014 before the first season kicked off in earnest in 2015.
"100 Things To Do Before High School" only lasted for one season, but it helped launch Merced's career in more ways than one. In addition to acting, she sang the show's theme song, "Brand New Day." That, combined with her musical theater roots, also kickstarted a budding singing career for Merced.
Isabela Merced began a music career
Around the time of "100 Things To Do Before High School," Isabela Merced embarked on a singing career in addition to acting. It shouldn't come as a surprise that Merced's a phenomenal singer given her theatre background. Her debut album, "Stopping Time," was released in 2015, and she continued putting out music videos on YouTube over the years and even came out with an EP in 2020, "The Better Half of Me."
Merced revealed to YouTuber Zoe Cannella that music actually called to her first before acting. "I always was writing songs from a very young age," she explained. "I feel like music was my first love." She went on to discuss how she discovered acting, which really took off, forcing music to go to the sidelines. However, around 2015, the time was right for her to get back into music.
Merced attributes much of her passion to late singer Selena Quintanilla, as well as the movie "Selena," which starred Jennifer Lopez in a largely accurate portrayal of the singer's life. Merced once told Teen Vogue, "I don't think I would have been as confident as a little Latina going into Hollywood with the sharks, so thank you, Selena."
She moved to blockbusters with Transformers: The Last Knight
Isabela Merced joined one of the biggest franchises of the 21st century when she landed the part of Izabella in 2017's "Transformers: The Last Knight." Izabella is a street-wise youth who comes of age in the wreckage of a destroyed Chicago with her Transformer pal, Sqweeks (voiced by Reno Wilson). She ends up teaming up with Cade (Mark Wahlberg) and Bumblebee while bringing a youthful energy and unique perspective to the story. Merced told ScreenRant about her character, "Not only was she raised by humans but also lived with Transformers, and it's beautiful because in a world where it's humans vs. Transformers here we have this kind of like in between."
"Transformers: The Last Knight" was the last "Transformers" movie directed by Michael Bay, and Izabella's presence almost makes it feel like a return to the style of 2007's "Transformers." That film featured Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) as the teenage protagonist, while the then-teenage Merced's turn as Izabella feels like an attempt to return to that energy.
Before even turning 18, Merced got to act alongside some big names in Hollywood, like Wahlberg. That turned into a fruitful partnership, as Merced and Wahlberg would reunite in 2018's "Instant Family."
Isabela Merced stayed in the action genre with Sicario 2
By pure coincidence, Isabela Merced starred in yet another sequel where she plays a character with a similar name to her own. 2018 saw her appear in "Sicario: Day of the Soldado," which, in the same vein as the first "Sicario," finds the United States government attempting to reign in Mexican cartels. Part of this entails Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) kidnapping Isabel Reyes (Merced), the daughter of a major kingpin. However, when Isabel witnesses the American government killing Mexican police officers, Graver is ordered to kill her, and the first film's Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro) goes rogue to protect her.
"Sicario: Day of the Soldado" is primarily an action movie, but it definitely deals with heavier subject matter than something like "Transformers," such as human trafficking. Merced told HelloGiggles that she managed to handle the dark subject matter thanks to a dog being brought on set, as well as some support from her A-list co-stars. "Benicio was really proud of me and told me that I had a lot of heart," she stated. "He was very, very, very kind, and he didn't have to be."
"Sicario 3" is reportedly in development, and the working title, "Sicario: Capos," could tease big things for del Toro's character. It's less clear if Merced would be able to return, and given how much her star has grown over the past few years, she may be too busy for this particular franchise.
Isabela Merced returned to Nickelodeon as Dora the Explorer
Nickelodeon offered a big boost to Isabela Merced's career. In addition to having the lead role on "100 Things To Do Before High School," Merced voiced the part of Kate on the animated TV series, "Dora and Friends: Into the City!" The show was a sequel to the original "Dora the Explorer" series, and while Merced played one of Dora's friends on that series, she got to portray the titular character herself in the live-action movie "Dora and the Lost City of Gold."
The movie took all the elements that fans of the original cartoon enjoyed and provided an epic adventure for the whole family. It's easily one of the best PG-rated mystery movies out there, and for Merced, it truly represents something even more special. She explained to the New York Daily News, "You never know when there's going to be another cast like this, or at least a Latina female lead ... It doesn't feel forced. The Spanish parts feel really natural."
"Dora and the Lost City of Gold" marked the final time the actor would be credited as "Isabela Moner," and in the process, she got to work with some of the biggest Latino names in Hollywood, like Michael Peña and Eva Longoria. Her "Sicario" co-star Benicio del Toro also voiced Swiper while Jeff Wahlberg — Mark Wahlberg's nephew — played Diego. It seems like no matter where Merced goes, a Wahlberg isn't too far behind.
Merced tested the superhero genre with Madame Web
Sooner or later, it feels like every major actor in Hollywood has to do a superhero movie. Isabela Merced broke into the genre with 2024's "Madame Web" by playing Anya Corazón, who goes by both Spider-Girl and Araña in the comics. Much of the character's backstory, however, is irrelevant to the movie, where she's one of three girls who are destined to obtain spider-based powers in the future. We only get a glimpse of Merced in costume for brief flash-forwards, but for most of the film, she's simply on the run from Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim), who wants to kill the girls.
The fact that the audience hardly gets to see Anya, or any of the characters really, in costume didn't bother Merced. She confessed to The Wrap, "I like that it's a little tease, and I like that it leaves people wanting more." Whether or not audiences actually get more, considering the poor box office performance of "Madame Web," remains to be seen. But with superhero movies frequently incorporating multiverses more, she could very well have a part to play in the Spider-Verse yet.
As it stands, "Madame Web" provides a showcase for some of the most talented young women working in Hollywood today, including Merced, Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and Celeste O'Connor. And it won't be the last time Merced gets to play in the superhero sandbox either.
She proved she's a scream queen in Alien: Romulus
Throughout her career, Isabela Merced has dabbled in numerous genres, from family-friendly comedies to action flicks. 2024 saw her branch out into other types of movies, with the aforementioned superhero film "Madame Web" and the science fiction-horror sequel, "Alien: Romulus." Merced plays Kay, a pregnant member of the team who wants to seek out a better life for herself and her unborn child. Sadly, that never comes to pass. After an injection of a mysterious black ooze derived from xenomorph DNA, Kay gives birth to a horrific human-alien hybrid that ends up killing its mother.
Merced teased an "Alien: Romulus" scene that was too gross for the cast before the movie came out, and we can likely guess Kay's birthing scene is what she was talking about. It's a wild swing for the final act that brings one more monster into the mix for the remaining characters to contend with. Kay may not get a cool action set piece like Rain (Cailee Spaeny), but she's arguably one of the most integral cast members, as she exemplifies themes of the "Alien" franchise that have been there since the beginning concerning sexual and reproductive politics.
"Alien: Romulus" represents another franchise entry for Merced, and she explained to The Wrap how she avoids the pressure that can come with joining a popular property with a long history: "Just have fun, honestly," she said. "Trust yourself, have fun. I'm really good at doing that. I think I have a lot of fun and I enjoy every minute of it, or at least I try."
Isabela Merced has big things coming up
Isabela Merced has worked her way up from theatre to television to some of the biggest franchises in the world. 2024 was a stellar year for her, and 2025 looks like it's only going to be bigger. For starters, Merced landed the role of Dina on Season 2 of "The Last of Us." Showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin explained to The Hollywood Reporter how Merced was perfect for the part. "Dina is warm, brilliant, wild, funny, moral, dangerous and instantly lovable," they elaborated. "You can search forever for an actor who effortlessly embodies all of those things, or you can find Isabela Merced right away."
As if joining the cast of a huge HBO production wasn't enough, 2025 will also see Merced take a crack at that other superhero universe when she plays Hawkgirl in James Gunn's "Superman." Some Hawkgirl fans were infuriated by photos of her costume taken on the "Superman" set, but it's important to remember that we haven't seen everything the movie has to offer. She could very well get some new threads, and with DC getting a brand new cinematic universe, Merced could reprise the character in numerous projects down the line.
With a career already spanning a decade, it's easy to forget that Isabela Merced is still relatively young. Big things are undoubtedly still in store, and hopefully the best is yet to come for this talented actor.