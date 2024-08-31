Isabela Merced: From Broadway To Superman

There's a crop of incredible young talent emerging in Hollywood as of late. Some may say the days of the genuine "movie star" are over, as major films are usually all about capitalizing on intellectual property as opposed to promoting whoever the star is. Yet Sydney Sweeney has branched out in the aftermath of "Euphoria," while Glen Powell has entertained audiences from "Spy Kids 3" to "Twisters." Another rising star audiences should keep an eye out for is Isabela Merced, whom you've undoubtedly seen in plenty of projects and is bound to break out even more in the coming years.

Merced's journey to the big screen can be traced back to a traumatic event. When she was a child, a fire destroyed her family's Cleveland home. She told Elle how her parents didn't want her to focus on the loss and suggested she audition for a play — "The Wizard of Oz." It proved to be just the ticket, and even though she wanted to be Dorothy, Merced admitted, "I ended up playing a Munchkin, but it was still a good time."

Merced may have lost out on playing Dorothy all those years ago, but it didn't take long until she was nabbing lead roles in TV shows and movies alike. One might even say Merced's career is a true phoenix, rising from the ashes of that fire all those years ago.