Sicario 3: What The Working Title Could Be Teasing

Josh Brolin may not have been confident that "Sicario" would be a hit, but the 2015 crime thriller was exactly that. As a matter of fact, the film played an instrumental role, along with 2013's "Prisoners" and 2016's "Arrival," in announcing Denis Villeneuve as one of the best and most capable working Hollywood directors. The film, which was penned by "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, was enough of a hit to spawn a sequel, 2018's "Sicario: Day of the Soldado." That movie wasn't directed by Villeneuve, but it was written by Sheridan and saw both Benicio del Toro and Brolin reprise their original "Sicario" roles as Alejandro Gillick and Matt Graver, respectively.

Now, it looks like the "Sicario" franchise may end up growing into a full-blown trilogy. Franchise producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee teased as much in a recent interview with The Messenger. When asked whether a third "Sicario" film really is in the works, Iwaynk replied, "Oh yeah." Referencing the screenwriting shutdown caused by this year's WGA Strike, Lee added, "When we can continue writing it. It was pencils down, but the idea is awesome."

The working title for "Sicario 3" is reportedly "Sicario: Capos," which translates to "Hitman: Bosses" in English. While it's impossible to know for sure right now what the film's story will be, its current title suggests that it may follow del Toro's Alejandro as he attempts to take down all the heads of Mexico's drug cartels. Given the events of both "Sicario" and its 2018 sequel, that wouldn't be an entirely unexpected direction for the franchise's next installment to go, either.