Who Is Madame Web's Anya Corazon: Isabela Merced's Spider-Girl Explained

Is it really a modern "Spider-Man" movie if there aren't multiple characters rocking the same superhero name? Of the three Spider-People clinging to Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) in Sony's "Madame Web," two of them, Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney) and Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor), fight crime under the alias Spider-Woman. The third, Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced), however, stands out because the writers decided to use her first superhero title, rather than her later one. In the comics, before she became Spider-Girl, Anya went by Araña — or Spanish for "spider."

All that's currently known about Merced's rendition of Anya is that she's destined for a powerful future if she can survive a deadly present. Does that mean Sony's project will serve as an origin story for all four heroines, or only for some of them, with the others getting a pre-origin story? That remains to be seen. The trailer depicts Anya, Julia, and Mattie in their super suits but only briefly and only after the villain complains about who they will become in the future, so it could be that "Madame Web" only shows their superhero identities off long enough to promote other projects. Conversely, they could spend half the movie in spandex — nobody knows.

Araña isn't a Spider-Person with the same kind of public recognition as, say, Spider-Gwen or Spider-Punk, despite predating both of them. Marvel first introduced the Latinx hero in 2004 during the "Amazing Fantasy" anthology series. More recently, she appeared in the Disney XD original series "Spider-Man." She's not a blank slate per se but she's gone through a few big changes, which means that Sony can apply whatever personality the studio sees fit for her live-action debut.