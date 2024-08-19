We Think We Finally Know Which Alien: Romulus Scene Was Too Gross For The Cast

Contains spoilers for "Alien: Romulus"

"Deadpool & Wolverine's" top spot at the box office has finally been stolen, and it's thanks to what might be one of the ickiest sci-fi movies of the year. Following an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score (even with that very divisive cameo), Fede Álvarez's "Alien: Romulus" has turned heads and burst chests as the latest addition to the "Alien" franchise. But there was one scene in this scary story from outer space that even the cast and crew struggled with. In fact, if you made it through to the film's final gristly act, you can probably guess which one it was.

Back in February, before the screams in space started to fill the theaters again, Isabela Merced spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about a sequence she was a part of that had even those behind the camera looking the other way. Making sure not to go into specifics about the sequence, Merced shared, "There's a scene that I'm in, and they all had to turn away. Not one person stayed looking at that iPad because it was so disgusting." We don't need to place Álvarez's creature feature under the microscope for too long to figure out which scene she's referring to, given that her character, Kay, probably has the least amount but most impactful screen time in the whole film.