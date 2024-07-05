Those Superman Set Photos Are Infuriating Hawkgirl Fans

The long-awaited "Superman" is on its way down the production pipeline, bringing James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe closer to a reality. Seeing as it's the first chapter in a new shared multimedia universe, it's no surprise that Superman (David Corenswet, who got ripped to play the Man of Steel) won't be the only DC hero appearing in the film. The likes of Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) are slated to feature, as is Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced). As filming continues, "Superman" photo leaks have made X, formerly known as Twitter, explode, though the response to Hawkgirl's costume hasn't been very positive.

FIRST LOOK SPOILER ALERT: The Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion) joins Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Superman (David Corenswet) for a high-flying scene in downtown Cleveland. Photos: John Kuntz, https://t.co/WLnOBQdLss pic.twitter.com/vvcXtuBIWG — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) July 3, 2024

Since images of Hawkgirl have emerged on social media, many DC fans have made it abundantly clear that they don't love Hawkgirl's white, orange, and black leather ensemble. "This Hawkgirl suit puts me in a really bad mood," wrote @_marvelverse_. Meanwhile, @batgoat_ addressed the copious complaints regarding Gardner's outfit, claiming that Hawkgirl's is far worse in comparison. @JonMurpSFG6XF89 said that those defending the Hawkgirl suit should reassess their stance, calling it "really hokey like cosplay." "If James Gunn likes Hawkgirl and thats the suit he decided on, i don't even wanna see what he does with Aquaman," added @RevenantKing_, fearing for Arthur Curry's future DCU wardrobe.

But considering what's known about "Superman" and what a small costume detail seems to reveal, this Hawkgirl suit likely won't be her only crime-fighting look in the film.