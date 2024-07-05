Those Superman Set Photos Are Infuriating Hawkgirl Fans
The long-awaited "Superman" is on its way down the production pipeline, bringing James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe closer to a reality. Seeing as it's the first chapter in a new shared multimedia universe, it's no surprise that Superman (David Corenswet, who got ripped to play the Man of Steel) won't be the only DC hero appearing in the film. The likes of Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) are slated to feature, as is Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced). As filming continues, "Superman" photo leaks have made X, formerly known as Twitter, explode, though the response to Hawkgirl's costume hasn't been very positive.
FIRST LOOK SPOILER ALERT: The Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion) joins Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Superman (David Corenswet) for a high-flying scene in downtown Cleveland. Photos: John Kuntz, https://t.co/WLnOBQdLss pic.twitter.com/vvcXtuBIWG
— clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) July 3, 2024
Since images of Hawkgirl have emerged on social media, many DC fans have made it abundantly clear that they don't love Hawkgirl's white, orange, and black leather ensemble. "This Hawkgirl suit puts me in a really bad mood," wrote @_marvelverse_. Meanwhile, @batgoat_ addressed the copious complaints regarding Gardner's outfit, claiming that Hawkgirl's is far worse in comparison. @JonMurpSFG6XF89 said that those defending the Hawkgirl suit should reassess their stance, calling it "really hokey like cosplay." "If James Gunn likes Hawkgirl and thats the suit he decided on, i don't even wanna see what he does with Aquaman," added @RevenantKing_, fearing for Arthur Curry's future DCU wardrobe.
But considering what's known about "Superman" and what a small costume detail seems to reveal, this Hawkgirl suit likely won't be her only crime-fighting look in the film.
Thankfully, this isn't likely to be Hawkgirl's only suit
There are hints of a really solid Hawkgirl look in the leaked "Superman" pictures. The helmet is pretty spot on, and she's seen carrying a mace, just like her comic and animated counterparts. Still, they can't quite redeem the bland, uninspired leather top, pants, and jacket that hardly evoke the character DC fans know and love. It's worth noting that Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, and Guy Gardner all wear similar outfits, albeit with small tweaks to differentiate them. They all feature a logo in the center of the shirt that could reveal how their story will play out — and how they'll all get more comic-accurate costumes in the end.
The emblem present on all of their costumes belongs to Lord Tech, the company owned by the shady Maxwell Lord, who's set to appear in the film as portrayed by Sean Gunn — a casting choice James Gunn faced criticism for. The obvious implication is that these suits are provided by Lord and that he's collaborating with these heroes, potentially playing a role in the formation of the Justice League International. Since he's traditionally a DC villain, one could imagine that they'll turn their backs on him and his company during the story, aligning with Superman. As a result, they'll probably ditch their Lord Tech gear and take on different super suits as they embark on a new chapter in their crime-fighting careers.
If set photos don't leak beforehand, fans will get to see if Hawkgirl will get a less dull and controversial suit in "Superman" when the film premieres on July 11, 2025.