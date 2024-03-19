The Crow Remake Trailer Is Getting Murdered On YouTube In A Bloodbath Of Dislikes

The old adage says that everyone's a critic, and fans of "The Crow" are definitely flying true to that notion. According to metrics derived from extensions such as the YouTube Dislike Viewer the 2024 remake's official trailer has over 93,000 dislikes at the time of writing, as compared to only 64,000-plus likes.

While the trailer boasted highlights such as Bill Skarsgård as a hellish Eric Draven, comments have largely been unkind. @bradcarpenter1881 stated, "Clearly they "remade" the crow without understanding what made the crow so iconic and incredible to begin with. Even the scenes missed the mark, the original crow was dark and gritty, night shots and rain, giving you the feeling of a darker version of Gothic." Commenters frequently referred to the famous 1994 version of the property, which was finished despite the death of lead star Brandon Lee. Other viewers complained about how much the trailer reveals of the film's storyline. @desarae9778 summed up audience anger with a single pithy remark: "The only thing this trailer accomplished was making me want to watch the original."

The trailer's comments section is a microcosm of the internet's reaction to the remake, as users on X, formerly known as Twitter, also didn't hold back their negative thoughts about this new take on "The Crow." And yet, while this might look like bad news for the 2024 version, the film's producers and stars shouldn't worry much. After all, "The Crow" spawned a healthy franchise in the 1990s — and the resulting string of films didn't have much critical or audience support behind it either.