The Crow Review: A Load Of Caw-Caw

When deciding what films are worth remaking, the general rule of thumb is that ones with great premises but questionable execution stand the most to benefit from getting a redo. By that logic, Alex Proyas' 1994 version of "The Crow" is the opposite of a logical remake candidate: it's an incredibly generic revenge narrative on paper, but it became a cult favorite despite its weaknesses thanks to its striking gothic style, a rocking soundtrack, and a memorable lead performance from Brandon Lee — who died in a tragic gun accident on the film's set. What would be the point of remaking "The Crow" without the extreme 1990s aesthetics and the star who made it so beloved in the first place?

I'm sure director Rupert Sanders and screenwriters Will Schneider and Zach Baylin (one more Oscar nominee than you'd expect to be involved in this script) would say that the 2024 version of "The Crow" isn't a "remake" of the 1994 version but instead another adaptation of James O'Barr's underground comic series. A very loose adaptation, mind you, so it's not as if fans of the comic are going to be much friendlier to it than fans of the movie. But I've never read the comic, and I have no personal attachment to the old movie — I'm sure it was the coolest thing ever if you saw it as an edgy teenager in 1994 (at least before "Pulp Fiction" hit theaters five months later), but I was a toddler then, and having recently watched it for the first time 30 years later, I'm always going to think the edgy teenager favorites I grew up with ("The Matrix," "The Dark Knight," the works of Quentin Tarantino, etc.) are cooler.

So I'm probably more open than most to a radically different interpretation of "The Crow," and I actually think this remake's team has one good storytelling instinct: a desire to show more of the relationship between Eric (Bill Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA Twigs) before they get murdered and the former gets resurrected to take revenge. The '94 film's characters were more vehicles upon which to project outside feelings about grief rather than individuals one could actively grieve for, so that is an area with room for improvement. Alas, almost every other decision made in this remake actively works against the principles of good drama, good entertainment, and good messaging.