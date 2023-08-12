Why 2017's Power Rangers Bombed At The Box Office

Superhero movies were hot by 2017, and "Power Rangers" wanted a slice of that cinematic pie. Directed by Dean Israelite, written by John Gatins, and starring Dacre Montgomery, Ludi Lin, Naomi Scott, Becky G, RJ Cyler, and Elizabeth Banks, the film served as a cinematic reboot for the teenagers with attitudes. It was morphin' time on the big screen again, and much was expected of the $100 million production. Surely, making a successful "Power Rangers" film in the golden era of superhero movies would be as easy as roundhouse kicking a group of Putties to kingdom come, right?

When all was said and done, though, "Power Rangers" limped to a mere $142.3 million at the global box office. To quote Alpha 5: "Aye-yi-yi-yi-yi!" Of course, there were merchandising tie-ins, product placement, and DVD/Blu-ray sales to increase the profit margin, but the theatrical haul was far from mighty — especially when taking into account the fact that it got annihilated by films such as "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" ($312.2 million) and "Fifty Shades Darker" ($381.4 million) in the same year.

So, what's the deal here? The reality is that there were a number of factors that impacted "Power Rangers." Some of these issues were avoidable, while others were entirely out of the filmmakers' hands. With that being said, let's take a look at why this adaptation flopped at the box office.