Why It Ends With Us Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

After several production delays, "It Ends With Us" finally made its way into theaters on August 9, 2024, becoming one of the most successful romantic dramas at the summer box office. The movie, an adaptation of the best-selling book of the same name by Colleen Hoover, is brought to life by "Jane the Virgin" actor Justin Baldoni, who directs and stars in the feature as Ryle Kincaid. He's joined by Blake Lively as main character Lily Bloom and Brandon Sklenar as Atlas Corrigan. The movie's central plot follows the love triangle between Lily, Ryle, and Atlas, while exploring themes of love, jealousy, abuse, family, and hope.

When Ryle and Lily meet, they have an instant connection, which quickly blossoms into a serious relationship. But an unexpected reunion with her first love, Atlas, unearths a forgotten part of Lily's past that's shown through flashbacks. Meanwhile, in the present, Lily must confront the multi-generational cycle of abuse which has plagued the women in her family and threatens her now.

The dark drama shines a spotlight on the reality of intimate partner violence, but at the same time tells the story of enduring love and hope. As Lively told the BBC: "We delivered a story that's emotional and it's fun, but also funny, painful, scary, tragic and it's inspiring and that's what life is, it's every single color." This has given "It Ends with Us" the kind of mass appeal that blew everyone away when its initial box office was tallied.