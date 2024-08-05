Deadpool Officially Confirms He Is Better Than Jesus Christ (At The Box Office)

Just like it's taken forever to get Wade and Logan on the screen together, so too has there been a massive waiting period for Mel Gibson to finish telling his take on the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ that he began with the 2004 film. Rumors of a 2025 release date for "Passion of the Christ: Resurrection" were stirring online in 2023, but since then, nothing has been nailed down. The only significant update came from Gibson himself, who revealed in a 2023 interview that he had a pair of scripts, each of which is drastically different from the other.

"I have two scripts, and one of them is very structured and a very strong script and kind of more what should expect, and the other is like an acid trip," Gibson revealed. "Because you're going into other realms and stuff. I mean, you're in Hell, and you're watching the angels fall. It's, like, crazy." The director also assured those awaiting the sequel that Jim Caviezel will reprise his role as Jesus in a return to what was one of the actor's most demanding performances. Playing the Son of God even saw the actor suffer the rare injury of being struck by lightning during filming.

Should the production come to pass, it might mark yet another round in the fight for box office supremacy between Deadpool and the Messiah — which is a sentence we never thought we'd type. Hollywood sure is weird, sometimes.