Blake Lively Movies Ranked By Box Office

Blake Lively has been everywhere in movie theaters in summer 2024. Not only did she do voice-over cameos in the Ryan Reynolds blockbusters "IF" and as the character Lady Deadpool in "Deadpool & Wolverine," but she's also anchoring the highly anticipated Colleen Hoover book adaptation "It Ends with Us." This flurry of summer 2024 appearances follows nearly 20 years of steady big-screen acting roles from Lively, who has proven to be far more versatile an actress than just the lead of "Gossip Girl." After starting out inhabiting standard love interest roles in male-dominated features, Lively has transformed into a star attraction in her own right.

Thanks to box office hits "The Shallows" and "A Simple Favor," Lively has proven she can draw a crowd to the theater without either a famous male co-star or iconic source material at her back. Ranking Lively's various movies from lowest to highest worldwide box office grosses, one can see the kind of box office bombs Lively anchored to get her foot in the door as a lead actor. By contrast, her largest hits reflect just how far she's come as a leading lady. She's left the days of "Accepted" and "Savages" far behind, a reality reinforced through all the anticipation swirling around "It Ends with Us."