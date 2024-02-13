Blake Lively's Transformation From Gossip Girl To Motherhood

Before she found fame on "Gossip Girl," Lively had only appeared in film projects. Her first major role came in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" in 2005, which she followed up with appearances in "Accepted" and "Simon Says." in 2007, she would go on to star in "Elvis and Anabelle" and won widespread acclaim for her performance. Critics had plenty of good things to say about the young actor and she was nominated for numerous awards.

Considering her background in movies, it perhaps shouldn't be all that surprising that she has largely concentrated on films since leaving "Gossip Girl." Outside of appearances on shows such as "Saturday Night Live" and "Sesame Street," she has only been on television screens in a personal capacity as a special guest. It isn't exactly clear, though, whether this is due to a lack of demand for her services or a choice on her part. However, a 2007 IGN interview may shed some light on her lack of TV roles.

"I never was interested in doing television," she explained. "Just because it's a very big commitment and you have to be really passionate about the project you're going to take on, because you're signing on for six years of your life; six of maybe the most important years of your life, at the age I'm at right now. So I wasn't looking to do shows."