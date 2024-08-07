It Ends With Us Review: The Vibes Are Weird In This Failed Colleen Hoover Adaptation

There are many reasons why "It Ends with Us" is, in the professional nomenclature of film critics, No Good. Some of them revolve around the fact that it's entirely populated by characters so paper-thin that a stiff breeze would send them flying. Blake Lively is one of those actresses who can put in a solid performance with the right material, but this is not the right material. Justin Baldoni, who bravely casts himself and his abs in the role of romantic interest and chief antagonist, gives Ryle such an insidiously negative aura that even in the scenes where he's being sweet and romantic, he's uncomfortable to watch. It also may have helped if the two of them had an ounce of chemistry — they're both undeniably sexy, but their love scenes together have all the sensuality of a Barbie and Ken doll being rammed together with reckless abandon. The younger versions of Lily and Atlas (Isabela Ferrer and Alex Neustaedter, respectively) have more believable intimacy in a single kiss than Lively and Baldoni do in the entire film.

As a director, Baldoni seems a little in over his head as well. He makes the mistake of not trusting his audience, inserting redundant flashbacks that give the film all the subtlety of a ball-peen hammer. One of the key scenes of abuse is shot so ineffectively that — although it's clearly his intention to add a level of ambiguity to them so that Lily only recognizes them as abuse in hindsight — it makes it difficult for the audience to even see what's happening. He also has to be held responsible for the plodding pace of the film as well as the fact that it skips over half a dozen logical closure points, wearing out its welcome.