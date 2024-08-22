Why Joker: Folie à Deux Will Blow You Away

Thanks to "Deadpool," the prospect of an R-rated comic book film making a lot of money was no longer outside the realm of possibility. However, while "Deadpool" had meta humor going for it, there was still the question of whether audiences would be invested in an origin story for the Joker — the long-time foe of Batman — in a completely serious film that also analyzed economic instability and mental illness. The answer proved to be a resounding "yes," as 2019's "Joker" not only made $1 billion at the global box office but also won several Academy Awards, including best actor for Joaquin Phoenix's embodiment of the clown prince of crime.

"Joker" existing as a standalone tale would have been perfectly fine, but Phoenix and director Todd Phillips have returned for a follow-up installment titled "Joker: Folie à Deux." That title refers to the phrase "madness of two" and relates to multiple individuals partaking in a shared delusion. It's a fitting term, considering the sequel sees the introduction of Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn to aid and abet her beloved Arthur Fleck, aka Joker.

The first movie set the bar awfully high, both in terms of critical and financial acclaim. Is the world ready for more "Joker," five years after the original and following a pandemic and civil unrest? Fortunately, there are plenty of reasons why "Joker: Folie à Deux" is almost certain to be a box office juggernaut.