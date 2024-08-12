Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn In Joker 2 Might Be Darker Than You Think

Now that there's an official trailer for "Joker: Folie á Deux," fans got to see even more footage of musician and movie star Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn — and according to director Todd Phillips, she brought a particularly gruesome inspiration to the film's set.

In an interview with Empire Magazine (via IndieWire), Phillips revealed that Lady Gaga invoked one of America's most infamous serial killers as one of her major inspirations during her time playing Harley. "While there are some things that people would find familiar in her, it's really Gaga's own interpretation, and Scott [Silver, co-writer] and I's interpretation," Phillips said, making it quite clear that Lady Gaga's portrayal of this famous character will be extremely different. Why? She used Charles Manson, whose followers murdered actress Sharon Tate and four other innocent people in 1969, as her inspiration.

"She became the way how [Charles] Manson had girls that idolized him," the director of the "Hangover" trilogy continued. "The way that sometimes these [imprisoned murderers] have people that look up to them. There are things about Harley in the movie that were taken from the comic books, but we took it and molded it to the way we wanted it to be."

Elsewhere in the interview, casting director Francie Maisler made it clear that this particular Interpretation of Harley Quinn will blow audiences away, though she admitted it wasn't her idea to cast the pop star. "I didn't suggest Lady Gaga. It wasn't my idea. That was [director] Todd Phillips, before me," Maisler revealed. "But I will tell you, she's really surprising and really good. [...] She's going to blow your mind."