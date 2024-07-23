The New Joker: Folie A Deux Trailer Hides A Secret Batman Villain

Seeing as Harvey Dent only gets the voice-over treatment in the new "Joker: Folie à Deux" trailer, there's no confirmation as to who plays the future Batman foe. Rumors online indicate that Harry Lawtey might portray Harvey, as he was previously reported as joining the supporting cast, but that remains to be seen.

Harvey already having a legal career in "Joker 2" seemingly changes his typical age from the comics, where he's roughly the same age as Bruce Wayne, who was portrayed as a child in the first "Joker." A different voice-over mentions how it's been two years since "the name Arthur Fleck hit Gotham like a hurricane," so Bruce probably won't suit up as Batman any time soon. Still, some may naturally wonder whether Harvey will turn into Two-Face in the film.

While we can only speculate, it's clear Harvey isn't a fan of Joker, referring to him as a "monster." This may not sit well with the legions of Gothamites who view Arthur as a martyr. Perhaps as the trial progresses, someone will injure Harvey in a way that maims part of his face. After all, we see Bruce Wayne's parents get shot down in 2019's "Joker," so it wouldn't be out of the question for the sequel to showcase another integral component of Gotham lore. This is our first live-action Harvey Dent in a Batman movie since 2008's "The Dark Knight," but it may not be the last, as there are already rumors of Boyd Holbrook potentially playing Two-Face in "The Batman Part II." For now, fans can look forward to seeing "Joker 2" when it comes out on October 4.