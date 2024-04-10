Joker 2: What Does Folie à Deux Mean & Why Is It Important?

In comic books, animated shows, video games, and live-action films, the relationship between Joker and Harley Quinn has often been one of abuse and neglect, with the Clown Prince of Crime being, quite literally, the world's most toxic partner. In recent years, projects like Max's "Harley Quinn" animated series and 2020's "Birds of Prey" have put the spotlight on the latter's rise as a standalone antihero free from Joker's sadistic clutches.

"Joker: Folie à Deux" has an opportunity to do something different. In most "Batman" stories, the Clown Prince of Crime is often seen as the corruptive force that seduces the good doctor Harleen Quinzel into a life of crime. In "Folie à Deux," things do not have to be so straightforward. After the events of the first film, what if Arthur Fleck has more or less become indifferent toward his past criminal actions, only for a new gaga (sorry) of an inmate urging him to embrace his chaotic persona once more? Or, following its uber-appropriate title, "Folie à Deux" could portray two delusional souls feeding into each other's respective delusions.

No matter which route "Joker: Folie à Deux" goes with Joker and Harley Quinn's relationship, there's a strong chance it won't be like anything fans have seen before.