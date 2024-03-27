The Controversial Joker 2 Plot Rumor You Heard Is Actually True

Lady Gaga's casting in director Todd Phillips "Joker: Folie à Deux" suddenly makes a lot more sense. While the performer has proven adept at acting in projects like "A Star Is Born," she's known first and foremost as a singer. "Joker 2" will seemingly allow her to showcase that skill, as Variety has confirmed that the comic book movie sequel will be a full-blown musical. That's right — don't expect just a song or two. Variety claims there are at least 15 covers performed in the film, making "Joker 2" a jukebox musical.

The article suggests there could be one or two original songs as well, which would open the door for a Best Original Song nomination at the Academy Awards. However, audiences should expect to mainly experience reinventions of previously-made songs, including, apparently, "That's Entertainment," which was first used in the 1953 musical movie "The Band Wagon." Hildur Guðnadóttir, who won the 2019 Oscar for Best Score for "Joker," is back this time around and has reportedly worked closely on all of the songs to ensure they have the same dark, foreboding tone.

Warner Bros. has yet to comment on the report, but "Joker: Folie à Deux" fan theories that the sequel would incorporate musical elements have swirled for a while. Alleged "Joker 2" test screening reactions have already praised Lady Gaga's performance, and if she is indeed singing throughout the movie, it would certainly explain why she shines in this tale of mad love.